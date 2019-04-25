  • 1 dead after shooting outside Caribbean market in Pine Hills

    By: Sarah Wilson , Q McCray

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One person is dead after a shooting outside of a Caribbean market in Pine Hills just after midnight Thursday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

    Deputies said the person was rushed to Orlando Regional Medical Center where they died.

    Deputies have not released any information regarding a possible suspect or motive for the shooting.

    This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News at 6 a.m. for the latest updates.

