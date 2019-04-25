1 dead after shooting outside Caribbean market in Pine Hills

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One person is dead after a shooting outside of a Caribbean market in Pine Hills just after midnight Thursday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said the person was rushed to Orlando Regional Medical Center where they died.
Deputies have not released any information regarding a possible suspect or motive for the shooting.
The crime scene for this investigation is much larger now. It extends about a half block down Silver Star rd behind a few businesses. @OrangeCoSheriff deputies have their 3D camera out scanning the area. Search for suspect continues. pic.twitter.com/prd6z1vhzH— Q McCray (@QMcCrayWFTV) April 25, 2019
.@OrangeCoSheriff detectives are working a deadly shooting this morning. The person was shot at The Caribbean Market near Pine Hills and Silver Star Rds around midnight. The victim was rushed to @orlandohealth #ORMC where they died. Watch @WFTV for more details. pic.twitter.com/mT1pk6bGpO— Q McCray (@QMcCrayWFTV) April 25, 2019
