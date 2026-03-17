1 dead after vehicle catches fire at Port Orange mobile home park, officials say

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — One individual was reported dead after a vehicle fire at Riverside Mobile Home Park, Port Orange officials said.

Port Orange police and fire teams responded to the incident at 5277 Ridgewood Ave. following reports of a vehicle completely consumed by flames.

Officers from the Port Orange Police Department and Port Orange Fire & Rescue responded to a vehicle fire. They quickly evacuated nearby homes as a safety measure while firefighters worked to put out the flames.

After the fire was put out, authorities discovered one person dead inside the vehicle. The scene remained secured for several hours during the initial emergency response.

The Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office is working together with the Port Orange Police Department on a joint investigation. They are aiming to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

The identity of the deceased individual is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.

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