1 hurt after SUV crashes into duplex in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are investigating a crash involving an SUV that struck a duplex in the Parramore neighborhood.

The crash happened shortly after 4:30 a.m. at West Anderson Street and Jernigan Avenue.

A Porsche SUV struck a corner of the concrete duplex.

Channel 9 was near the scene of the crash shortly after it happened and saw obvious damage to the structure.

READ: Woman arrested, accused of killing another woman at Orange County hotel, deputies say

Orlando Police Department said investigators believe that five people were inside the SUV at the time of the crash, but only one person was still at the scene when officers arrived.

That person, a juvenile, was transported to Arnold Palmer Hospital for injuries suffered in the crash.

OPD did not have an age on that occupant of the SUV.

Police also told Channel 9 that they received reports of a white Porsche driving “recklessly” in the area prior to the crash.

READ: ‘He was a good kid’: Only Channel 9 speaks with coach of teen killed in I-Drive crash

Orlando Fire Department and city code enforcement officers were called to the scene to assess the structural integrity of the damaged duplex.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 SUV strikes duplex in Orlando's Parramore neighborhood The crash happened early Thursday along West Anderson Street in Orlando. (WFTV staff)

OPD said the cause of the crash and the circumstances leading up to it remain under investigation.

Stay with WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates on this story.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group