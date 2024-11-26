1 hurt in Ormond Beach-area shooting, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting left one person hurt Monday night in Volusia County.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office said it happened near Ormond Beach.

Deputies responded to Linville Road off North Tymber Creek Road around 7:30 p.m.

The victim was reportedly awake and alert following the shooting.

Investigators have not released the name of the injured person and have not released details about a possible motive or a suspect in the case.

