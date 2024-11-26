Local

1 hurt in Ormond Beach-area shooting, deputies say

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
Deputies said one person was injured in a shooting Monday near Ormond Beach FILE IMAGE: Volusia County Sheriff's patrol car
By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting left one person hurt Monday night in Volusia County.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office said it happened near Ormond Beach.

Deputies responded to Linville Road off North Tymber Creek Road around 7:30 p.m.

The victim was reportedly awake and alert following the shooting.

READ: Body of missing 7-year-old boy with autism found in Volusia County pond, deputies say

Investigators have not released the name of the injured person and have not released details about a possible motive or a suspect in the case.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.


TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read