1 hurt in Ormond Beach-area shooting, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting left one person hurt Monday night in Volusia County.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
The Volusia Sheriff’s Office said it happened near Ormond Beach.
Deputies responded to Linville Road off North Tymber Creek Road around 7:30 p.m.
The victim was reportedly awake and alert following the shooting.
READ: Body of missing 7-year-old boy with autism found in Volusia County pond, deputies say
Investigators have not released the name of the injured person and have not released details about a possible motive or a suspect in the case.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group