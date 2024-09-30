1 hurt in shooting outside I-Drive bar in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting investigation is underway near Orange County’s tourist corridor.

Deputies responded around 2:15 a.m. Monday to International Drive, north of Sand Lake Road.

The shooting was reported outside of O’Shucks Pub, Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators said someone shot at two men in their 30s and one man was struck by gunfire.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but his condition is not known.

OCSO said it had no details to release on a possible suspect or motive in the case.

A Channel 9 crew is near the shooting scene, watching detectives work to collect evidence.

