Leesburg police search for three suspects after elderly man shot

LEESBURG, Fla. — Leesburg Police are searching for three suspects who shot and injured an 87-year-old man Saturday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened at the Citgo gas station located at 2101 West Main Street.

Investigators said three suspects approached a vehicle at the gas pump, one of the suspects walked towards the driver’s side, and the other two remained on the passenger side. A confrontation transpired, resulting in the driver being shot by the suspect.

Witnesses who live near the gas station said they heard the shooting from their homes and saw the gas station surrounded by police.

Read: Showers and storms bring an active end to the weekend

Witnesses also said the man, who has not been identified, was shot in the hand and taken to the hospital. Police said he underwent surgery and is recovering.

Cell phone video exclusively given to Channel 9 showed the suspects running away from the scene after the gunshot rang out.

Detectives and the Crime Scene Investigations team are working on the case.

Anyone with information should call the Leesburg Police Department at 352-787-2121 or Crimeline at 800-423-8477, where you may be eligible for a reward.

Read: Tropics Update: Tropical Depression Twelve has formed

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group