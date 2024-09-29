Showers and storms bring an active end to the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s been a somewhat active end to the weekend, with sct’d showers and storms across much of the area.

The showers will fade away later this evening, with morning lows in the mid 70s.

Some slightly drier air will move in for Monday, but decent coverage of PM showers and storms is still expected. Highs for Monday will be in the low 90s.

Daily rain and storm chances will continue throughout the work week, with the best chance for activity in the afternoon and early evening. Highs for much of the week will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Higher rain chances are becoming likely Friday and into next weekend, as a tropical system attempts to organize in the Gulf of Mexico.

