1 in custody after shooting at man in Kissimmee Walmart parking lot, police say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A man has been booked into the Osceola County Jail after police said he shot at a man in a Walmart parking lot.
Kissimmee police said it happened Saturday night at the location on Osceola Parkway.
According to witnesses, two men were arguing outside their cars near the store's garden center. Police said one of the men, 39-year-old Luis Gutierrez-Rivera, went to his car to retrieve an assault rifle to shoot the other.
A witness told Channel 9 the shots were heard inside the garden center and sent people running.
Gutierrez-Rivera and the victim were no longer at the scene by the time police arrived.
Gutierrez-Rivera was placed in custody by U.S. marshals after being stopped on Monday near John Young Parkway and Silver Star Road.
He was taken to the Osceola County Jail where he faces a charge of attempted murder, among others.
