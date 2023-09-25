1 killed in Titusville house fire

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — One person died and another was injured in a Titusville house fire Monday morning.

Firefighters said when they arrived at the home at 1755 Tonya Lane around 6:30 a.m., there was heavy black smoke coming from the home. They said they helped one person from the home and found another person dead inside after they knocked down the flames.

The person firefighters helped out of the home was treated on scene, but didn’t require hospitalization.

Firefighters said they are investigating the cause of the fire.

