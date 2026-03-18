$1 million Gold Rush Legacy prize claimed by Orlando resident

ORLANDO, Fla. — Rafael Arciniegas Rosario, 59, of Kissimmee, claimed a $1 million prize from the “Gold Rush Legacy” scratch-off game. He claimed his winnings at Florida Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee on Dec. 10.

The win came after Rosario turned a $20 purchase into a $1 million prize. The Florida Lottery confirmed the win on Tuesday, noting that the prize was part of a game portfolio that generated billions for state education.

Rosario purchased the winning $20 ticket at the RaceTrac located at 6803 Conway Road in Orlando.

He opted to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.

The “Gold Rush Legacy” game first launched in April 2024. The $20 scratch-off game features a total of 20 prizes of $1 million and four top prizes of $10 million.

According to lottery officials, the game offers more than $894 million in total cash prizes with overall winning odds of one-in-2.97.

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