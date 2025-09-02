$1 million lucky Powerball ticket sold in Florida as jackpot climbs to $1.3 billion

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s been more than three months since someone has won a Powerball jackpot.

That means the next person who does will score a massive prize.

Nationwide, nobody matched all five white balls plus the red Powerball on Sept 1.

The numbers drawn Monday night were: 8-23-25-40-53.

The Powerball was 5.

The Power Play was 3X.

Across the U.S., ten tickets matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes, ABC News reported.

The Florida Lottery announced that one of those lucky winners purchased their ticket in The Sunshine State.

Officials said Greers Perdido Bay Market, located at 12255 Lillian Highway in Pensacola, sold that Quick Pick ticket.

Your next chance to try for the giant $1.3 billion prize will be on Sept. 3.

It has an estimated cash value of $589 million before taxes.

It will be the fifth largest jackpot up for grabs in Powerball history and the ninth biggest among U.S. lottery jackpot games, according to ABC News.

