  • 10 gallons of oil spill onto Orange County road, officials say

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County Fire Rescue is cleaning up oil that spilled onto a road. 

    Officials said about 10 gallons of oil spilled onto North Pine Hills Road near North Lane.

    Three lanes of Pine Hills Road were closed while the crews cleaned up the mess.

    The Orange County Sheriff's Office was on the scene to help direct traffic.

     

