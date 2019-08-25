10 gallons of oil spill onto Orange County road, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County Fire Rescue is cleaning up oil that spilled onto a road.
Officials said about 10 gallons of oil spilled onto North Pine Hills Road near North Lane.
Three lanes of Pine Hills Road were closed while the crews cleaned up the mess.
The Orange County Sheriff's Office was on the scene to help direct traffic.
#Hazmat: N Pine Hills Rd/North Ln. Approximately 10 gallons of oil spill on the roadway. Three lanes on Pine Hills Road have been closed for clean up. @OrangeCoSheriff requested for traffic control. pic.twitter.com/NxY6WND8JL— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) August 25, 2019
