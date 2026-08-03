10 people evacuated after Tropic Ocean Airways seaplane crashes in Bimini

BIMINI, BHS. — Police in the Bahamas say 10 people were safely evacuated after a seaplane crashed in waters off a resort in North Bimini on Saturday morning.

Police arrived shortly after 10 a.m. on Aug. 1 to reports of an aircraft incident, discovering a white, blue, and red 2014 Cessna 208B Grand Caravan Seaplane operated by Tropic Ocean Airways, partially overturned and floating near a dock.

WATCH: Seaplane sinks in Bimini waters after hitting dock Ten people were safely evacuated after a Tropic Ocean Airways seaplane crashed into a dock in North Bimini. (WFTV)

Preliminary info indicates the pilot diverted north during takeoff due to heavy vessel traffic. Police said the aircraft pulled left while taxiing on water, didn’t correct course, and hit a dock.

WATCH: Seaplane sinks in Bimini waters after hitting dock Ten people were safely evacuated after a Tropic Ocean Airways seaplane crashed into a dock in North Bimini. (WFTV)

The aircraft was carrying eight passengers and two crew members, all U.S. citizens. Police said nearby boaters helped get everyone off the plane before officers arrived, and no injuries were reported.

After the impact, the aircraft sank in about 100 feet of water. Bahamian authorities said all relevant government agencies have been notified and the investigation is ongoing.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group