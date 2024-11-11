1,000 join Veteran’s Day celebration at Lake Highland Prep

ORLANDO, Fla. — Teachers, parents, students, and community members came together to honor those who fought for our country at Lake Highland Preparatory School on Monday.

The celebration started in the morning, as hundreds of students and parents gathered for several presentations on campus.

“I love performing for them,” said Avery Peterson, as 12th grader who has performed on Veteran’s Day for ten years at the school. “It’s my way to recognize and thank them for what they did for us and our country.”

As many as 1,000 community members showed up for the event that’s been a staple at Lake Highland Preparatory School for almost three decades.

“It’s an opportunity for us to say thank you. Gratitude is the number one thing in teaching kids about resiliency. Part of that is teaching the core value of patriotism,” said James McIntyre, the President of Lake Highland Preparatory School.

About 400 students from 1st to 12th grade dance, acted, sang, and played instruments during the event - something they’ve been preparing for month.

“It’s impressive. They really acknowledge the selflessness of the people before us who gave up a lot for us to have what we have today,” said Jason Park, an Air Force Veteran.

The school said they are already preparing for next year’s celebration.

