$10K reward offered in New Smyrna Beach golf course vandalism case

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood says a reward is now being offered to help solve a case that left thousands of dollars in damages to a local golf course.

Up to $10,000 is available for information on whoever drove onto the second green at the Club at Venetian Bay, causing an estimated $161,000 in damage.

Investigators say a pickup truck did donuts on the green just off Monaco Boulevard.

The second green is 7,000 square feet and the cost per square foot of the specialized grass that covers the green is $23 per square foot.

Anyone with information may call the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office at 386-736-5961.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group