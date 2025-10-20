Vandals cause $161K in damage to New Smyrna Beach golf course

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — New Smyrna Beach police are trying to find the person who caused $161,000 in damage to the Club at Venetian Bay golf course.

Police said someone did donuts on the second green, which is located just off Monaco Boulevard.

So far, no one has been arrested but police have a lot of video evidence to work with.

The green is 7,000 square feet, and the grass that covers it costs $23 a square foot.

The general manager of the club, Benjamin Herring, said the grass comes from Georgia and is specialized for golf.

“It’s not your front yard unfortunately. Front yard damage like this would be easier to fix. Even if this took place on the fairway, this would be easier to fix,” said Herring.

For now, the course will have to cover the repair costs, something members aren’t happy about.

“Someone really needs to be held accountable to the max. I don’t care if it’s a kids first time or whatever. Let them pay,” said Dan Langevin.

While witnesses told police they saw the truck on the green, none were able to give a good description because it was dark and they were too far away. There is some surveillance video showing the truck circling the course.

“if you are looking to have fun, why don’t you learn how to play golf instead of ruining the experience for everybody else,” said Herring.

The second hole could be closed for months for repairs.

“I really want to encourage our 25,000 customers and members that the golf course is at its absolute best and will continue to get better regardless of one person’s actions,” said Herring.

So far, police haven’t shared any suspect information or a vehicle description.

