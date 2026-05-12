11 facts about swans as Orlando prepares to rehome Lake Eola’s captive flock

ORLANDO, Fla. — Swans have long been one of the most recognizable sights at Lake Eola Park.

But the City of Orlando recently announced it is pausing its captive swan program and rehoming the city’s captive flock after avian influenza losses and ahead of major construction tied to the Lake Eola Park Master Plan.

Even after the city’s captive swans are rehomed, visitors may still see wild swans and other waterfowl around the park.

Here are 11 facts to know about swans:

1. Baby swans are called cygnets

Young swans are known as cygnets. Adult males are called cobs, while adult females are called pens.

2. Swans can live for decades

Swans can live for many years, especially when they have access to consistent food, veterinary care and protection from predators. In managed or protected environments, some swans can live for 20 years or longer.

3. Swans are among the largest flying birds

Some swan species are among the heaviest birds capable of flight. Their large wingspans help them migrate and move across large bodies of water.

4. Some captive swans have their wings clipped

In some managed swan programs, birds may have their flight feathers clipped to keep them from flying away from a designated area. Wing clipping does not remove the wing, but it can limit flight until the feathers grow back.

5. Swans are known for strong pair bonds

Swans are often associated with long-term pair bonds. While they are commonly described as mating for life, pairs can separate in some cases, especially if nesting is unsuccessful.

6. Swans can be protective

Swans may act aggressively when defending nests, eggs or cygnets. People should keep a safe distance and avoid feeding or approaching them.

7. Swans can be vulnerable to avian influenza

Swans and other waterfowl can be affected by avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu. Because swans often live on lakes and ponds where other waterfowl gather, disease can spread through shared water, droppings or close contact with infected birds.

8. Avian flu can be especially concerning in urban parks

In a busy park setting, captive swans may share space with wild ducks, geese and other birds. That can make disease prevention and long-term flock management more complicated, especially when birds are being cared for in a public space.

9. Not all swans are white

While many people picture white swans, some species look different. Black swans are native to Australia, while black-necked swans are found in South America.

10. Swans mostly eat plants

Swans mainly feed on aquatic vegetation, grasses and grains. They may also eat small aquatic animals, but plants make up most of their diet.

11. Lake Eola’s swans are part of Orlando’s identity

For generations, swans have been closely tied to Lake Eola Park’s image. They appear in photos, community memories and the broader identity of downtown Orlando.

City officials said the decision to pause the captive swan program is intended to protect the birds’ long-term health while the park prepares for extended construction activity.

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