11-year-old Florida boy arrested for writing ‘kill list’ on school desk

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — According to the sheriff’s office, an 11-year-old boy in Volusia County, DeLand, was arrested for writing a ‘kill list’ on his desk.

The boy, who was reportedly upset and having a rough day, now faces serious felony charges for his actions.

This incident comes after the arrest of a 13-year-old earlier this week for threatening a different school in DeLand.

These incidents underscore persistent concerns about school safety and the difficulties authorities encounter in managing threats among young students.

©2025 Cox Media Group