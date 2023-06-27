15 arrested for selling fentanyl cut with animal tranquilizer, Orange County Sheriff’s Office says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Fifteen people were arrested after a drug trafficking organization selling fentanyl cut with the animal tranquilizer xylazine was dismantled, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The people arrested are now facing charges in what’s known as Operation Moscow Mule.

If convicted, the ringleader, Jazzmeen Montanez, could spend up to 25 years in prison.

READ: Extreme weather plan: Seminole County opens cooling stations to prevent people from overheating

Sheriff John Mina said that xylazine is “emerging as a very real public health threat,” and that about 80% of the fentanyl that drug agents have seized or bought undercover contain what “tranq,” its street term. It is also known as the “Zombie drug.”

Xylazine is not approved for use in people, and it causes dangerously low blood pressure and terrible flesh wounds, according to the sheriff’s office. The drug is intended for use on animals during surgeries.

READ: 2nd man dies after shooting outside Orange County banquet hall

The combination of fentanyl and xylazine is even deadlier than fentanyl alone since it does not respond to Narcan, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Xylazine is here to stay; it’s not a fad,” Capt. Darryl Blanford said. “This is a growing trend that will probably be here for a few years.”

READ: Florida street racer hits pedestrian, flips car in fiery crash while fleeing deputies, sheriff says

Video: Orange County first responders to conduct large ‘critical incident’ training Wednesday People in Orange County may see a large gathering of first responders on Wednesday. (WFTV)

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group