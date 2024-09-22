15-year-old arrested for making threat to school on Fortnite, says Sheriff Chitwood

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood announced on social media that they’ve arrested a 15-year-old student for a hoax threat Sunday morning.

The teen who was playing Fortnite told another player of his plans to blow up Pine Ridge High School.

VCSO responded to the Fortify Florida tip they received around 1:30 a.m.

Volusia County has had a recent run-in on school threats in the week alone.

Chitwood spoke with Channel 9 earlier in the week about how we will maximize charges for anyone who threatens a school, including parents.

That statement came before Volusia County arrested two students for online school threats.

However, in this case Chitwood is showing some restraint as the 15-year-old suspect has autism.

“He’s 15. Here’s the thing. He has autism. I am not going to perp walk this kid on video this time. He’s in custody with a felony charge, and will be facing the consequences of his actions. My promise to publicly show others who make these threats still stands.” he said.

The teenager is in custody and is facing a felony charge.

