163 acres of protected land added to Orange County Green PLACE program

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Government has announced that more than 163 acres of environmentally sensitive land will be added to its Green PLACE program.

The newly conserved land at AETM Ranch is dedicated to safeguarding wildlife and water resources, while also providing nature-based recreation for present and future generations.

You can see the interactive map of all the conservation land HERE.

The conservation of land at AETM Ranch is part of Orange County’s ongoing efforts to enhance environmental protection and provide outdoor recreational opportunities.

You can also earn more about our Green PLACE program at ocfl.net/GreenPLACE

