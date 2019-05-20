  • 17-year-old girl found dead inside Kissimmee mobile home, police say

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Kissimmee police said they are investigating the death of a 17-year-old girl who was found inside a mobile home near South Hoagland Boulevard.

    Authorities said they received a 911 call Sunday night from the victim’s friend at the Country Life mobile home park.  

    Related Headlines

    The friend went to check on the teen and found her body inside the home on Roscoe Drive, police said.

    Neither the name nor the circumstances surrounding the girl’s death have been released.

    Police said the case is classified as a homicide investigation and believe her death is an isolated incident.

    TRENDING NOW:

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories