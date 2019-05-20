17-year-old girl found dead inside Kissimmee mobile home, police say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Kissimmee police said they are investigating the death of a 17-year-old girl who was found inside a mobile home near South Hoagland Boulevard.
Authorities said they received a 911 call Sunday night from the victim’s friend at the Country Life mobile home park.
Related Headlines
The friend went to check on the teen and found her body inside the home on Roscoe Drive, police said.
Neither the name nor the circumstances surrounding the girl’s death have been released.
Police said the case is classified as a homicide investigation and believe her death is an isolated incident.
TRENDING NOW:
- ‘Game of Thrones' finale: Fans react with love, hate to series ending
- Coach tackles armed student preventing potential school attack
- Teen finds prehistoric mastodon jawbone in Iowa
- Dashcam video: Man's takes joyride inside trooper's patrol car
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}