18-year-old stabbed at Orange County gas station, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County are investigating after an overnight stabbing at a gas station.

The incident happened around 2:20 a.m. at the Circle K at the intersection of South Orange Avenue and West Taft Vineland Road.

Deputies said an 18-year-old man was stabbed and taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

No other details were released, and deputies said the investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.

