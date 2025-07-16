19 arrested in Flagler County undercover drug operation

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office says a six-month undercover drug operation led to 19 arrests.

From January to June, undercover deputies bought illegal drugs, then got search warrants. The controlled buys uncovered one kilogram of cocaine, 120 grams of methamphetamine and 60 grams of fentanyl, which the sheriff said is enough to potentially kill 30,000 people.

The investigation, titled “Operation: Summer Slammer,” resulted in the seizures of 13 firearms, five vehicles and $22,000 in cash, as well as arrest warrants for 24 suspected drug dealers.

Nineteen of those suspects were arrested. Deputies say another suspect on the warrant list died of an overdose during the operational period.

Four other warrants are still outstanding.

"Another batch of poison peddlers, including dangerous drug traffickers, are off the streets thanks to the hard work of our SIU, SWAT team, PACE Unit, K-9 Unit, patrol deputies, and communications team," said Sheriff Rick Staly.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group