2 arrested in 2 days at Palm Coast ‘drug houses,’ sheriff says

PALM COAST, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office announced the resulting arrests from a five-month drug trafficking investigation in Palm Coast.

Sheriff Rick Staly said deputies and SWAT served a search warrant on Rosecroft Lane Tuesday, where they said they caught a suspect trying to flush drugs down the toilet.

Detectives said they also found fentanyl in the house, as well as drug paraphernalia, seven cellphones and $2,840 in cash.

Ryan McArthur, 37, was arrested and charged with possession of fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest without violence. He also has an active warrant out of Volusia County for trafficking in fentanyl.

On Wednesday, Staly said they served another search warrant, this time on Bruning Lane. Detectives say they seized methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia with cocaine residue.

Eric Lamb, 38, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Additionally, detectives determined Lamb was in violation of probation from prior arrests in both Flagler and Volusia counties.

Both suspects are being held without bail in the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility.

“This was excellent work by all of the detectives and deputies involved to shut down drug houses and eradicate these drug businesses from our neighborhoods,” said Staly.

Detectives say the investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may be added.

