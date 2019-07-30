2 arrested in connection to shooting death of man found in Walmart parking lot

ORLANDO, Fla. - Deputies have arrested two cousins in connection to the fatal June shooting of a man in Walmart parking lot, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
Officials said 23-year-old Blake Haynes died after he crashed his vehicle in a Walmart parking lot in the 8100 block of John Young Parkway on June 11. Investigators were later able to determine that he was shot.
Haynes was transported to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.
Officials were later able to apprehend 20-year-old Jaylin Williamson and 31-year-old Mario Smith in connection to the shooting, according to deputies.
Williamson and Smith both faces charges of third-degree murder.
