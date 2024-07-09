2 arrested in Orlando shooting that injured 4-year-old girl

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police have identified and arrested two people involved in a shooting over the weekend that injured a 4-year-old.

Around 12:15 p.m., on July 6, police responded to a shooting call on the 700 block of Oxalis Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a 45-year-old male with multiple gunshots wounds as well as a 4-year-old girl that was hit by gunfire.

Both victims were taken to the hospital, and both are expected to recover, police said.

Two additional victims were at the scene but were not injured by gunfire.

Marvin Antonio Paguanda Sanchez was detained by officers at the scene.

Sanchez, 39, has been charged with tampering with physical evidence and two counts of accessory after the fact – which is a first-degree felony.

Marvin Antonio Paguanda Sanchez 2 arrested in Orlando shooting that injured 4-year-old

Yasmi Lidieth Matamoros-Mendoza, 34, rain from the scene and was located by the United States Marshals Service in Louisiana.

Navarrete has been charged with attempted second-degree murder, robbery with a firearm, aggravated battery with a firearm among other charges.

Yasmi Lidieth Matamoros-Mendoza 2 arrested in Orlando shooting that injured 4-year-old

No other information has been released at this time.

Investigators believe these two suspects may have been involved in other robberies or shootings.

If you have any information call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) or the Orlando Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 911.

