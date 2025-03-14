2 Central Florida men are millionaires after each winning big on same lottery scratch-off game

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two Central Floridians are millionaires after each winning a $1 million prize from the $1,000,000 A YEAR FOR LIFE SPECTACULAR scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery.

Orange County resident Vernon Lee, 60, claimed his $1 million prize after purchasing his ticket from the Publix at 11286 Dowden Road in Orlando.

Meanwhile, Osceola County resident Jose Perez, 53, claimed his $1 million prize after purchasing his ticket from the 7-Eleven at 7605 Sinclair Road in Kissimmee.

Both men chose to receive their winnings as a one-time lump sum of $640,000.

Each store that sold the winning ticket received a $2,000 bonus commission.

The $50 game features two top prizes of $1 million a year for life and 234 prizes of $1 million, as well as more than $1.6 billion in cash prizes.

Scratch-off games made up 74% of ticket sales in the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

Since their inception, scratch-off games have generated more than $19.80 billion for the Education Enhancement Trust Fund and are responsible for contributing more than $48 billion to enhance education and sending more than one million students to college through the Bright Futures Scholarship Program.

Additionally, since its inception, scratch-off games have awarded more than $65.5 billion in prizes, creating 2,283 millionaires.

Since 1988, Florida Lottery games have paid more than $98.6 billion in prizes and made more than 4,200 people millionaires, according to lottery officials.









