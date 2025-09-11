2 Central Florida universities targeted by threats

ORLANDO, Fla. — Threats went out to higher education institutions across the country Thursday, with several of them targeting historically Black colleges and universities.

Two of the targeted universities were in Central Florida.

One threat sent Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach into lockdown Thursday afternoon, with classes canceled. Students were advised to return to their dorm rooms and shelter in place.

Faculty and staff were told to go home and work remotely.

As of Thursday evening, the lockdown had not been lifted, although authorities said there were no signs of a shooter.

In Orlando, the University of Central Florida was also threatened, but campus police said they don’t believe that threat was credible.

Despite that, students said the threat still left them rattled.

Campus police said they are continuing to patrol the campus 24/7 to ensure everyone’s safety.

