Potential threat prompts lockdown at Bethune-Cookman University

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Bethune-Cookman University was placed on lockdown on Thursday due to a potential threat to campus safety.

As a precautionary measure, all classes have been canceled, and students are advised to return to their dorm rooms and shelter in place.

The situation at Bethune-Cookman University remains active.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group