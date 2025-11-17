2 hurt in shooting at Flagler County apartment complex

PALM COAST, Fla. — Sheriff’s detectives in Flagler County are investigating a shooting in Palm Coast.

It happened Sunday night in the area of Beach Circle.

The shooting stemmed from a domestic disturbance at the Beach Village Apartments, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said two people suffered gunshot wounds.

At last report, FCSO said deputies were not looking for suspects in the case and there was no danger to the public.

Officials did not release details about the relationship of those involved in the shooting or the extent of their injuries.

