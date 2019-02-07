BREAKING NEWS: 2 masked intruders shot, 1 killed during home invasion near Titusville, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Two people were shot and one person has died after a home invasion in Titusville, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said a homeowner inside the home shot two masked home invaders during the incident.
At least one of the home invaders was armed, deputies said.
Deputies said one of the suspects had died and the other was injured.
The shooting occurred on West Court around 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, investigators said.
Deputies said a man and a woman were inside the home during the suspected break-in.
#Breaking @BrevardSheriff investigating home invasion that ended with one suspect shot dead and another seriously injured on West Court near Titusville. #WFTV pic.twitter.com/c1JayZRoE8— Melonie Holt (@MHoltWFTV) February 7, 2019
