  • BREAKING NEWS: 2 masked intruders shot, 1 killed during home invasion near Titusville, deputies say

    By: James Tutten

    Updated:

    BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Two people were shot and one person has died after a home invasion in Titusville, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

    Deputies said a homeowner inside the home shot two masked home invaders during the incident.

    Related Headlines

    At least one of the home invaders was armed, deputies said.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    Deputies said one of the suspects had died and the other was injured.

    The shooting occurred on West Court around 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, investigators said.

    Deputies said a man and a woman were inside the home during the suspected break-in.

    WFTV reporter Mel Holt is at the scene and working to gather more information.

    Watch WFTV News starting at 4 p.m. for live updates on this shooting.

     

     

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories