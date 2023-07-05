2 men identified in Monday’s double homicide in Titusville

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Titusville police on Wednesday released the names of the two men shot and killed in a double homicide that happened Monday at an apartment complex.

The preliminary investigation indicates the shooting was not random.

It happened along Knox McRae Drive north of State Road 50. Police have not released any suspect information yet, but it is believed to be an isolated incident.

However, neighbors like Richard Pedraza are left uneasy. Police knocked on his door shortly after Monday’s shooting.

“They’re asking me if I heard gunshots and I told them, ‘Look, we’ve had fireworks going off since 12 o’clock at night, and so I wouldn’t know the difference at that point,’” he said.

Titusville police said notifying the next of kin for the two Cocoa men took longer than anticipated.

Investigators are still hopeful they might be able to locate some video surveillance of Monday’s shooting.

