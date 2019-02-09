JUST IN: 2 men shot, 1 killed in overnight shooting in Apopka

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two men were shot and one has died after an overnight shooting in Apopka, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said the shooting occurred Friday on South Ocean Avenue around 11:50 p.m.
Related Headlines
Two men were found shot in the area and one victim was taken to a hospital in serious condition, deputies said.
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman with knife shoves her way past TSA at Orlando Intl. Airport, police say
- Mom convicted of murder in infant son’s diaper rash death
- Pennsylvania fugitive wanted on 865 child sex assault charges caught in Florida
- VIDEO: Bingo game turns into brawl at nursing home
Deputies said the other victim died at the scene.
The names of the victims have not been released. Both men were in their 20s, according to a report.
Deputies said homicide detectives are investigating the shooting and did not release any suspect information.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}