JUST IN: 2 men shot, 1 killed in overnight shooting in Apopka

    By: James Tutten

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two men were shot and one has died after an overnight shooting in Apopka, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

    Deputies said the shooting occurred Friday on South Ocean Avenue around 11:50 p.m.

    Two men were found shot in the area and one victim was taken to a hospital in serious condition, deputies said.

    Deputies said the other victim died at the scene.

    The names of the victims have not been released. Both men were in their 20s, according to a report.

    Deputies said homicide detectives are investigating the shooting and did not release any suspect information.

