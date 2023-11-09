2 more endangered Florida panthers struck and killed by vehicles, wildlife officials say

LABELLE, Fla. — (AP) — Two endangered Florida panthers have been struck and killed by vehicles, officials said.

A 2-year-old male panther’s remains were found Monday near the Spirit-of-the-Wild Wildlife Management Area in Hendry County, and a 3-year-old female panther was found dead a day later near the Fisheating Creek Wildlife Management Area in Glades County, wildlife officials said.

All 10 known panther deaths this year were caused by vehicle collisions, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but their habitat now is mostly confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico.

Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.

