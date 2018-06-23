  • 2 people injured in shooting at Daytona Beach motel

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Two people were injured Friday evening in a shooting at a motel, the Daytona Beach Police Department said.

    Police were called shortly after 9:15 p.m. to the Heritage Inn on South Ridgewood Avenue near Shady Place after two armed men got into a fight in the parking lot, Daytona Beach police Lt. James Chirco said.

    A man and a woman were shot in the leg and were taken to a hospital, Chirco said.

    "We have a case of people calling self-defense at the moment," he said. "We do have everybody in custody that's involved in the case as well as the weapons."

    Investigators said they're questioning the gunman, who called 911 after firing the weapon.

    It's unknown what the men were fighting about, police said.

    The shooting remains under investigation.

    No other details were given.

