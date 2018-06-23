2 people injured in shooting at Daytona Beach motel

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Two people were injured Friday evening in a shooting at a motel, the Daytona Beach Police Department said.
Police were called shortly after 9:15 p.m. to the Heritage Inn on South Ridgewood Avenue near Shady Place after two armed men got into a fight in the parking lot, Daytona Beach police Lt. James Chirco said.
A man and a woman were shot in the leg and were taken to a hospital, Chirco said.
Read: Dog, rabbit removed from home after apparent murder-suicide, police say
Read: Local attorney launches investigation into Daytona Beach roller coaster derailment
"We have a case of people calling self-defense at the moment," he said. "We do have everybody in custody that's involved in the case as well as the weapons."
Investigators said they're questioning the gunman, who called 911 after firing the weapon.
It's unknown what the men were fighting about, police said.
The shooting remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
Check back and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for updates to this developing story.
@DBCops1 investigating shooting at motel on Ridgewood Ave. Two people shot, taken to hospital. Shooter being questioned.— Daytona Beach Police (@DBCops1) June 23, 2018
#BREAKING: there’s a crime scene at a motel on S. Ridgewood Avenue in Daytona Beach. @DBCops1 - any info you could share with us? #WFTV @WFTV pic.twitter.com/vWomzkEtTE— Megan Cruz (@MeganWFTV) June 23, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}