2 rocket launches planned this week from Florida’s Space Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Crews on Florida’s Space Coast are preparing to launch two rockets this week.

SpaceX plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket at around 7:30 a.m. from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center.

The SpaceX launch aims to send NASA’s IMAP mission into orbit.

NASA plans to use IMAP to study the Earth’s heliosphere and how it is impacted by the solar wind and other energetic particles.

United Launch Alliance crews are also preparing to launch an Atlas V rocket around 8:09 a.m. on Thursday.

ULA’s launch is in support of Amazon’s Project Kuiper, which aims to provide satellite internet service around the world.

