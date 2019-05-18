0 20 people locked inside Daytona Beach gambling establishment during robbery, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - There were some scary moments for customers inside a Daytona Beach business early Saturday after police say they were locked inside during an armed robbery.

Officers said several people walked inside and took money from the register while holding everyone at gunpoint, before taking off.

Daytona Beach police said they found at least 20 customers locked inside the business after multiple suspects went inside with guns, took money from the register and left through the back door.

Officers haven't said why the business was targeted but they were told this is a gambling establishment, though there is no signage on the door or above the business.

Camera at a nearby laundromat captured police activity around 1:45 a.m. on North Nova Road.

“There's no activity during the day hours,” said Shanan Mazelow, the owner of A.I.M. Daytona Laundry.

Mazelow said he knows very little about what happens next door.

“All I know is what I see from the outside with blacked out windows and a doorbell to enter,” Mazelow said. “It's a little disheartening, of course. It's a nice community the business is in and for shenanigans in the evening like that, I don't think me and the other business owners are onboard.”

WFTV checked Sunbiz and as of April 29, the business here was listed under the name “Epic 7-11.” But a description wasn't listed.

COMING UP: Daytona beach police are investigating after this business on North Nova Road was robbed early this morning. Details on @WFTV at six. pic.twitter.com/67Mebp6hBc — Ashley Edlund (@AshleyEdlund) May 18, 2019

