20-year-old Florida man arrested for alleged Instagram threat to kill President Trump

PLANT CITY, Fla. — A 20-year-old man from Plant City, Florida, has been arrested and charged with making a threat against the President of the United States, federal authorities announced.

Nick Guadalupe Cruz-Lopez was taken into custody following an investigation into a social media post that allegedly contained a violent threat.

According to a criminal complaint, Cruz-Lopez posted an image on Instagram on April 2, 2026, showing himself inside a vehicle holding what appeared to be an AR-15-style rifle.

The post reportedly included a caption interpreted by investigators as a threat to kill the President.

Federal agents identified and located Cruz-Lopez the same day the post was made and carried out his arrest without incident.

The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, with United States Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe confirming the charge. If convicted, Cruz-Lopez faces a maximum penalty of up to five years in federal prison.

Authorities emphasized that a criminal complaint is a formal accusation and not a determination of guilt.

As with all defendants in the U.S. justice system, Cruz-Lopez is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

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