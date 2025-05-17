2025 Florida Special Olympics Summer Games open at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

ORLANDO, Fla. — The 2025 Special Olympics Florida Summer Games commenced on Friday evening at Walt Disney World’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex with an exciting opening ceremony.

Thousands of athletes, volunteers, and supporters gathered for an evening featuring a parade of over 100 first responder vehicles, fireworks, and appearances by Disney characters.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run, a highlight of the event, escorted athletes and the Flame of Hope into the Stadium.

Zachary Stambaugh, representing Special Olympics Florida’s Central Region, carried the torch for the final moments, igniting the cauldron to officially launch the two-day competition.

Approximately 1,000 Disney cast members took part in the ceremony and offered their support to athletes and their families throughout the Games.

Since 1986, Disney World has collaborated with Special Olympics Florida and has hosted the Summer Games at ESPN Wide World of Sports for over 15 years.

The 2025 Games will feature a range of weekend competitions, showcasing the determination, skill, and spirit of Special Olympics athletes while promoting inclusion and community.

