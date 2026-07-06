25-year-old accused of sexually battering 13-year-old girl in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A 25-year-old Marion County man is accused of sexually battering a 13-year-old girl after her parent found explicit messages on her phone and realized the suspect was at the same gathering, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Anthony Lee Groves was arrested Saturday on five counts of sexual battery on a victim between 12 and 16 years old and one count of transmission of harmful material to a minor, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

Deputies said the investigation began July 4 when a parent found sexually explicit messages on the girl’s cellphone.

According to an arrest affidavit, the parent saw a message from a Snapchat contact listed as “My baby” and opened the conversation. The affidavit said the messages were sexually charged.

The parent then opened the Snapchat profile and checked the location feature, which showed the person using the account was at the same gathering, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit said the parent asked the girl if the Snapchat account belonged to Groves, but she did not answer. Another person at the gathering later confirmed the account belonged to Groves, investigators said.

According to the affidavit, the parent went outside to confront Groves and took his phone. Investigators said the phone was unlocked, and the same Snapchat messages were visible on Groves’ account.

The affidavit said the girl’s father then became angry, began physically hitting Groves and escorted him off the property. Deputies later found Groves walking nearby and detained him.

Deputies said they reviewed the girl’s phone with consent and found messages indicating Groves had been communicating with her almost daily on Snapchat.

The girl was taken to Kimberly’s Center for Child Protection for an interview. During that interview, she told investigators Groves had sexually battered her five times over the past month and sent her two explicit videos, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to the affidavit, Groves told investigators he knew the girl was 13 years old. Investigators said he initially described the relationship as a friendship before later admitting to parts of the allegations during an interview.

The affidavit said Groves became angry after investigators told him he was going to jail. Investigators also said they were told Groves had mentioned leaving the state.

Groves was taken to the Marion County Jail, where the sheriff’s office said he remained Monday.

Investigators said Groves may have additional victims because of the nature of the allegations.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Hunter Kephart at 352-368-3562.

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