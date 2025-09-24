$2.5B Southport connector project nears final vote in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A proposed $2.5 billion expressway in Osceola County, known as the Southport Connector, is nearing a final vote, sparking debate among residents.

The Southport Connector would extend 15 miles from Poinciana Parkway to Florida’s Turnpike.

Proponents argue it will alleviate traffic congestion, while opponents express concerns about potential impacts on the local wildlife corridor and increased development.

The project is approaching its final vote.

