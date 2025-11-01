28 Floridians rescued from Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa’s destruction, Governor announces

ORLANDO, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis announced that 28 Floridians have been successfully evacuated from Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa’s destruction.

The evacuation, managed by the Florida Division of Emergency Management, started on October 31, 2025, and concluded with a rescue flight arriving at Tampa International Airport today.

“Throughout my time as governor, Florida has rescued our residents from warzones and in the wake of natural disasters,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Today’s operation in Jamaica brings stranded Floridians home in the wake of Hurricane Melissa.”

Hurricane Melissa hit near New Hope, Jamaica, on October 28, 2025, as a devastating Category 5 storm with winds reaching 185 mph.

The hurricane inflicted extensive damage on homes, infrastructure, and essential services throughout Jamaica.

This is the third evacuation mission carried out by the Florida Division of Emergency Management under Governor DeSantis, following previous operations in Haiti in 2024 and in Israel in 2023 and 2025.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group