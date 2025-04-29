2nd arrest made in deadly Orlando robbery from March

, Fla. — Orlando police have announced that a second suspect is in custody in connection to a homicide investigation from last month.

The victim, 59-year-old Luis G. Vicente-Martinez, was found shot in a parked van in the 5700 block of Curry Ford Road in the early morning hours of March 15. Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives determined he was shot during a robbery.

The person police say shot him, Gabriel Joel Bruno De Leon, fled to Puerto Rico. He was later extradited and charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, robbery with a firearm and second-degree grand theft.

On Tuesday, his alleged accomplice was arrested. Ibanys Oliver, 43, was charged with accessory after the fact, a capital felony.

Police say Oliver drove the vehicle that was used in the crime.

