2nd defendant convicted in 2023 central Florida convenience store robbery spree

ORLANDO, Fla. — The United States Department of Justice announced that the remaining defendant in a robbery spree has been convicted.

A federal jury found Nijah Jahni Mitchell,23, of Orlando, guilty of Hobbs Act robbery conspiracy, four counts of Hobbs Act robbery, four counts of brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Mitchell’s sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 26. He faces 28 years to life in federal prison.

Prosecutors say Mitchell and his co-defendant, Dany Telfort, committed a string of nine armed robberies at convenience stores throughout central Florida between March 23 and April 1, 2023. These robberies happened over three sprees on three separate evenings.

According to the Justice Department, Mitchell was caught after the third spree, while Telfort got away.

Telfort was later arrested.

Both were indicted in April 2024.

Telfort previously pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 18 years in federal prison.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group