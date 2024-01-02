2nd location to open locally for this international steakhouse chain

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The company hasn’t named an exact date quite yet, but Fogo de Chão will open another steakhouse in early 2024. The restaurant will be a tenant at the new Vineland Pointe shopping center at 11513 Regency Village Drive near the Vineland Premium Outlets.

“Vineland Pointe is one of Orlando’s top tourist destinations for shopping and new dining experiences. It was the perfect site for us to bring guests what Fogo is known for, the culinary art of churrasco,” said CEO Barry McGowan of Fogo de Chão.

Like its other Orlando location on International Drive, the Brazilian eatery is sited to serve tourists. It will be Florida’s sixth Fogo de Chão, the others in Coral Gables, Fort Lauderdale, Jacksonville and Miami.

