3 hurt, including child after overnight apartment fire in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Two adults and a child are being treated after a fire in St. Cloud.

It happened just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Crews were called out to Christina Lee Lane, not far from St. Cloud Elementary School.

Firefighters said a garage of a quad-plex apartment caught fire.

The flames were put out before they could spread.

The state fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause.

