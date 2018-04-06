3 injured in shootout on State Road 528, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Three people were injured Thursday during a shootout between two vehicles on State Road 528, Orange County deputies said.
Deputies were called to a McDonald’s on John Young Parkway where they met a 41-year-old suspect with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Deputies were also called to the nearby Hampton Inn on Futures Drive where they met two victims, a 23-year-old man and a 32-year-old man.
The victims were also shot and taken to the hospital.
Deputies said the suspect had been in a fight with his girlfriend while driving on State Road 528.
Another car pulled up beside them and rolled down the widow.
Words were exchanged and the 41-year-old pulled out a gun, deputies said.
They said the man fired into the other vehicle and then someone in that car opened fire.
Deputies said the suspect’s girlfriend dropped him off at the McDonald’s and left with the gun in the car.
She has not been found.
No other details were released.
Three people hospitalized with gunshot wounds after gunfight between two vehicles on the Beachline! Live covering #WFTVat11 @WFTV pic.twitter.com/1utXUJToe9— Ken Tyndall (@KenTyndallWFTV) April 6, 2018
