3 manatees released back into the waters of Blue Spring State Park

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Blue Spring State Park announced the release of 3 rescued manatees into their protected waters.

They worked with Manatee Rescue & Rehabilitation Partnership with the release of manatees Azalea, Ashley, Carditee, and Calliope

All manatees were initially rescued as orphans, and now, after successful rehabilitation, they are back in the wild!

Each manatee is outfitted with a satellite tracking device, which is monitored to ensure its adaptation to life in the wild.

These releases involved many partners, including SeaWorld, ZooTampa at Lowry Park, Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, Brevard Zoo, Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute, FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, County of Volusia and Florida State Parks staff and volunteers.

