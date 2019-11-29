3 men charged in deadly shooting in early November outside Orlando hotel, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Three men have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in early November, police announced Friday.
Jahkeel D. O'Neil, 21; Jahkiel S. Gumbs, 24; and Deondre Simmonds, 22, have all been taken into custody.
Each faces one charge of first-degree murder with a firearm, and one charge of robbery with a firearm, police said.
Just before 8 p.m. on Nov. 4, Orlando Police Department officers responded to a shooting at the Ambassador Hotel at 929 W. Colonial Drive. The victim, 25-year-old Jeff Aldophe, was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.
O'Neil was arrested on Nov. 20 in Osceola County and transported to Osceola County Jail. Gumbs and Simmonds were arrested on Wednesday and taken to Orange County Jail, police said.
